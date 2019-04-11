

The son of a 56-year-old Bradford man who died following an altercation in 2015 testified on Thursday at the trial of the four people charged in his death.

Ryan McGrath, now 27, told the court how he spent an enjoyable father-son night out with his step-father, James McCallen, when things went horribly wrong and his father was killed the night of September 11, 2015.

McGrath testified they “had too much to drink” and were walking to McCallen’s home on Centre Street in Bradford.

He said a car sped by and someone yelled at the occupants.

He said they made it to his father’s driveway when the car turned around and pulled over and two or three men got out and confronted them and a fight broke out.

“I begged and pleaded with them to just let us go home,” he told the court.

McGrath testified he grabbed a pipe from the yard and then someone struck him in the back of the head. The next thing he knew his father was lying in the driveway in a pool of blood.

McCallen never regained consciousness and died in hospital from head injuries 12 days later.

During cross examination the defence suggested McGrath was lying and that it was him who started the altercation.

“Mr. McGrath I suggest you are lying … you started this fight and you just don’t want to be blamed for it,” stated the defence lawyer.

“No. We weren’t doing anything wrong. We were in our own driveway,” McGrath responded. “In my heart I know I didn’t cause this. I don’t know what that means to you, but I know what it means to me.”

Four people are now on trial for manslaughter, Julian Zenczuk, 24, Ebenezer Ampadu, 26, James Paniccia, 23 and Jullian Clare, 24 all plead not guilty.

McGrath is expected to be on the stand for further questioning tomorrow.

- With files from Tracy McLaughlin