The son of a man who died after a fight on a street in Bradford in 2015 testified on Friday at the trial of the four people charged in his death.

Ryan McGrath told the court he and his father James McAllen had dinner and drinks at a bar in Bradford on the night of Sept. 11, 2015. The pair then walked home with another friend.

McGrath said his father was extremely drunk and he had to prop him up on the way. A car sped by and McGrath said "the friend" yelled at the car to slow down. That's when three men got out of the vehicle and a fight started.

McGrath said he grabbed a piece of pipe from his father's yard in self-defence, but says he was beaten to the ground, telling the jury "I felt a strike to the back of my head and kicks and punches to my back, sides and arm."

McGrath said he then heard a woman scream “Look what you've done to him” and turned to see his father.

"I scrambled to my feet,” he testified. “I saw my dad laying on his back on the driveway, snoring. He was unconscious. I got closer and I saw blood pouring out of his head."

Twenty-three-year-old Julian Zenczuk, 25-year-old Ebenezer Ampadu, 22-year-old James Paniccia and 23-year-old Jillian Clare are charged with assault and manslaughter.