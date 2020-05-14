BARRIE -- As some seniors' residences continue to struggle with outbreaks of COVID-19, others that were devastated by the virus are now in the clear.

A long-term care home in Bobcaygeon that saw 29 residents die of COVID-19 says the outbreak in the facility is officially over.

Pinecrest Nursing Home, which has 65 beds, says all of its residents have been symptom-free for 14 days or more.

The COVID-19 outbreak at Dufferin Oaks in Shelburne is also now over.

The health unit declared the outbreak at the 160-bed long-term care home at the end of March.

Four residents and six staff members tested positive for the virus; two people died.

Meanwhile, there is still an outbreak at Shelburne Residence Retirement and Nursing Home, where 55 residents and 29 staff members have been diagnosed with the virus. Nineteen people have died with COVID-19 at that facility.

Currently, there are outbreaks at five facilities in Simcoe Muskoka, according to the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit.

The Bradford Valley Care Community continues to be the region's hardest hit. Twelve residents have died after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Owen Hill Care Community in Barrie, Bayview Retirement Home in Waubaushene. Muskoka Traditions in Huntsville and Collingwood Nursing Home are still trying to contain the virus.

A woman in her 80s living at Owen Hill is the most recent COVID-related death in the region.

Ontario's Ministry of Long-Term Care says 185 facilities were experiencing outbreaks as of Thursday, and just over 2,500 residents have been infected.

The ministry says 1,308 long-term care residents have died of the virus, as have five staff members.