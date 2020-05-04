HONEY HARBOUR -- The smell of fresh-cut grass filled the air at Tangle Creek Golf Club on Monday morning as maintenance crews got to work preparing the grounds for the first golf season in the shadow of COVID-19.

Tanglewood Golf Club General Manager Richard Edmonds says they are slowly getting ready with a skeleton crew.

"Once we do open up, the experience at the club is going to be a little bit different. We are going to create the touchless golf experience ensuring the safety and self-distancing for everybody who comes here."

Golf courses are on the province's shortlist of businesses that can begin preparing to reopen under strict health and safety guidelines, along with lawn maintenance, landscaping and an expanded list of construction projects.

Garden Centres can open as well but will have to stick with curbside pickup.

"People are used to coming in looking at everything we have picking and then going home," says Garden Gallery Assistant Store Manager Gabrielle Polman. "Now, they have to look online, see what we have, order it, schedule a pickup time, so it's an adjustment for everybody."

Marinas are also allowed to get ready to open, and there is an enormous amount of work to be done.

Dave Rozycki, owner and president of Maple Leaf Marinas, says they have 2,000 boats to launch at various locations.

"Boating Ontario pushed hard to be open at least a couple weeks before they open to the pubic because this year everything is going to be compressed. We are going to have two or three weeks less than a typical spring to get all this work done," Rozycki says.

Even though work is happening again at golf clubs and marinas, the province has only given the go-ahead for them to prepare to open.

Ontario has yet to give official dates for those businesses to open to the public.