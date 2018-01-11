

Some people living in Owen Sound are being told not to use or drink from the municipal water supply.

The city says there was a large watermain break, which has caused reduced or very low water levels. They say this may have impacted the quality of water.

The affected areas are north of 10th Street East and east of 9th Avenue East. Anyone living or working in this area shouldn’t use or drink the water.

Residents can head to the Bayshore Community Centre and Julie McArthur Regional Recreation Centre for showering until 10 p.m.

Drinking water is available at the Water Depot and Water Store for residents.

The water advisory will likely remain in place for the next 24 hours.