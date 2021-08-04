BARRIE -- The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is urging the public to check their freezers for frozen mangos after the Canadian Food Agency issued a recall over a possible Hepatitis A contamination.

The product included in the recall are:

Nature’s Touch frozen mangoes sold in a two-kilogram bag; UPC bar code: 873668001807; best before Nov. 9, 2022

Compliments frozen mango mania sold in a 600-gram bag; UPC bar code: 055742504309; best before Nov. 10, 2022, and Dec. 18, 2022

Irresistibles frozen mango chunks sold in a 600-gram bag; UPC bar code: 059749876001; best before Nov. 10, 2022

President’s Choice frozen mango chunks sold in a 600-gram bag; UPC bar code: 060383993870; best before Nov. 6, 2022, and Nov. 10, 2022.

If you have any of these products in your freezer, the health unit says to either throw them away or return them where they were purchased.

The health unit strongly recommends anyone over the age of six months who may have been exposed to the recalled product over the past 14 days receive a Hepatitis A vaccine.

Appointments can be made to receive a Hepatitis A vaccine at the following clinics.

Holly Community Centre – 171 Mapleton Ave., Barrie

Wednesday, August 3 – Saturday, August 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p. m.

Canada Summit Centre – 20 Park Drive, Huntsville

Friday, August 5 – Saturday, August 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p. m.