BARRIE, ONT. -- More communities in Simcoe County have lowered their fire danger rating to moderate.

Under a moderate rating, grasses, twigs, and leaves are very dry and ignite easily. Campfires are permitted and burning with a permit is allowed.

Seven of the 18 communities in Simcoe County remain at a high fire danger rating. This means local fire chiefs have concerns about fires spreading rapidly, so small campfires are still permitted but require extreme caution. No open burning is allowed.

The communities still on high are as follows:

Midland/Penetanghishene

Oro-Medonte

Ramara

Severn

Springwater

Tay

Tiny

CTV News Barrie Weather Specialist KC Colby says there is a chance of showers and a thunderstorm with mostly cloudy skies Friday.