BARRIE -- The fire bans in place for much of the northern part of the province have been lifted.

The province is lifting the restricted fire zone that was imposed for the entire Fire Region of Ontario at midnight on Friday, just in time for the long weekend.

The restriction was put in place last month to limit the number of preventable human-caused fires during the pandemic.

In conjunction with the provincial action, Muskoka Fire Chiefs have also lifted the total fire ban.

This means small fires and fireworks are allowed, with the exclusion of flying lanterns.

However, residents are reminded that no daytime burning is permitted in Muskoka and to use extreme caution at all times.

Simcoe County is not in the Fire Region of Ontario, managed by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry. The region has not implemented a full fire ban.

Check with your municipality to find out about outdoor burning regulations.