Members of Base Borden's 400 Squadron traded in their uniforms on Thursday for elf costumes and headed to the Hospital for Sick Kids as part of Operation HO HO HO.

The heavy fog this morning may have grounded the helicopter, but the soldiers weren’t going to be deterred from their mission.

For 15 years the CFB Borden soldiers have visited children who won’t be home for Christmas.

“It’s a tough season for the kids to be in there, as well as their families,” said Chris Morrow. “So we try to go down and put a smile on their face, even for an hour.”

The soldiers spent the day with the little patients handing out 10-thousand dollars in gifts and cash.

The military promises they will be back again next year to keep the tradition going.