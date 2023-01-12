Socializing and exercising with Scottish country dancing in Barrie

Anyone looking for a way to socialize and exercise at the same time needs to look no further than the King Edward Dancers.

Once a week, the group meets at the old King Edward School in Barrie for two hours of Scottish Country Dancing. It's a form of footwork that goes back centuries in pubs, barns and parties in Scotland.

"After the Second World War, it began to spread around the world," says Sue Scott, one of the group's organizers. "It's done in Japan; it's done in Russia; it's done in South Africa! So, people find it very good for socializing and for exercise and for brain work."

It's the only group of its kind in Barrie, with similar ones formed in Alliston and Toronto. Scott says the school they practice in is perfect as it has wooden floors, something she says is critical to achieving maximum success.

"If you do any kind of other exercise, it's not difficult to pick this up," Scott says. "As you see, even tonight, you see some people are more quick at picking it up than others, but it happens. It may take a month or two, but you are socializing at the same time, and you're having fun!"

Scott says the group faced challenges throughout the peak moments of the COVID-19 pandemic as it is a very social activity. She says everyone is welcome, no matter their skill level.

"You don't have to be an expert," she says. "This is a social group, and all we want to do is have fun, get a bit of exercise, get to know each other, so it's got all sorts of positives."

The group meets on Thursday's from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. For more information on how you can join, click here.