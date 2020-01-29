BARRIE -- Say goodbye to plastic bags at Sobeys.

Sobeys will be eliminating single-use plastic grocery bags at all 255 Sobeys stores across Canada starting January 31, 2020.

Sobeys is the first national Canadian grocery retailer to ban single-use plastic bags, taking 225 million plastic grocery bags out of circulation each year.

The retail company is reminding Canadians to bring their reusable bags each time they grocery shop.

If you forget, Sobeys is selling large reusable grocery bags for 99 cents, smaller reusable bags for 25 cents, and paper bags are available for 10 cents, with a portion of paper bag sales going to plant trees in Canada.