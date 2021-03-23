WASAGA BEACH, ONT. -- Prices at the pumps are expected to rise as we head into another season of staycations, surpassing what prices were before the pandemic.

In March 2020, gasoline cost around 83 cents at most places across Simcoe County. Now, analysts predict prices will jump to about $1.35 by summer.

"All of this comes as we see and continue to see COVID recovery. Cases declining across North America, motorists are getting out and filling their tanks. Demand for gas, at least in the U.S., is at its highest level since the pandemic started," explained Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

The increased demand is pushing up oil prices. The federal carbon tax rose by 6.6 cents per litre. That tax will soon jump to 11 cents per litre.

"A double dose of price increases in Canada, not only from corresponding increases in crude oil but as carbon taxes continue to increase. Motorists are faced with a double whammy," De Haan said.

Even so, Canadians don't appear to be taking their foot off the throttle, especially when it comes to vacations and outdoor recreation.

Rhonda Broderick, J&R Cycle in Wasaga Beach, said her customers are gearing up to spend the summer outdoors, and gas prices won't slow them down. "People don't care about that when they do what we do. They just enjoy," she said.

Even marina operators appear skeptical gas prices will slow the wave of people wanting to escape the confines of the pandemic.

The price of gas at a marina can be 30 to 50 cents higher than roadside.

"They are already spending a premium on boats because it's really hard to find anything available, so spending a premium on gas is not going to be out of the question," Edward Holley, Sturgeon Point Marina, said.

In Simcoe County, prices at the pumps have hovered slightly below the national average. According to GasBuddy.com, the Costco gas bar has the best price in the Barrie area at $1.12.