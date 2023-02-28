Snowshoeing the height of the tallest summits by visiting Duntroon, Ont.

Melanoma Canada is hosting an epic winter challenge to raise funds and awareness and to promote the importance of winter sun safety.

Melanoma Canada invites you to participate in the second annual 7 Summits Snowshoe Challenge for Skin Cancer presented by Neutrogena.

This national Snowshoe Challenge will unite hundreds of Canadians of all ages, from coast to coast, to safely enjoy the great outdoors while raising awareness for the importance of year-round sun protection and funds to support the melanoma and skin cancer community.

Melanoma and skin cancers are among the few on the rise, particularly in young Canadians aged 15-29.

Since its primary cause is UV exposure, melanoma and skin cancers can be prevented. In addition, it is one of the few easily detectable cancers, and early detection is critical to improving patient outcomes.

Twenty-two Canadians are diagnosed with melanoma each day. Melanoma is the deadliest form of skin cancer. More than 80,000 skin cancers are diagnosed in Canada annually, more than breast, prostate, lung and colon cancer combined.

Anyone with any ability can register online for the 7 Summits Snowshoe Challenge for Skin Cancer and choose one of the two ways to participate: virtually or in person.

1) Virtual – Participants have the entire month of February to snowshoe, walk, run, ride, bike or ski 43.29KM, a distance equal to the seven tallest summits in the world. People can take on the challenge solo or register a team and divide the distance among team members. Participants will receive virtual and physical badges that recognize each summit they complete. Participants can join an established community of supporters who virtually connect using online interactive elements provided by the Strava Fitness app integrated into the 7 Summits Snowshoe Challenge website.

2) In-Person – Teams will take on the Challenge live on Sat. March 4, at Duntroon Highlands, approximately 90 minutes from Toronto. The in-person event will feature an opening ceremony hosted by Alan Carter, anchor of Global News Toronto, sponsor activations, light breakfast and a winter-themed comfort food lunch.

Family fun activities include tobogganing, building s’mores, a live DJ and more. Special pricing for youth 16 and under is $25, and snowshoe rentals will be available.

Adults register and fundraise the $250 minimum, or self-sponsorship is required to participate.