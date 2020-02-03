BARRIE -- A snowplow operator is accused of driving intoxicated over the weekend when his truck ended up in a ditch in Georgina.

According to York Regional Police, the 28-year-old driver smelled of alcohol when speaking with officers and was arrested.

They say his snowplow rolled onto its side and hit a hydro pole on Baseline Road, west of Civic Centre Road around 7 p.m. on Saturday.

The accused, from Scugog, faces charges including impaired driving and dangerous operation.

"If you see dangerous driving or behaviours on the road that could jeopardize the safety of motorists and pedestrians, you are encouraged to call 911 immediately," stated YRP.