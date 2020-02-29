BARRIE -- Four snowmobilers are lucky to be alive after they fell into the water on Georgian Bay, off Beausoleil Island.

Ontario Provincial Police say a nearby cottager spotted people in the water around 1:15 p.m. The snowmobilers were on three machines driving through heavy slush and open water.

Police, along with the Penetanguishene and Georgian Bay Fire Services, managed to pull the snowmobilers to safety. They were treated by Simcoe County Paramedics for hypothermia and later released.

The OPP say alcohol was not a factor, but they add the snowmobilers were unfamiliar with the area. Emergency services are reminding people to check with their local ice fishing operators before venturing out on the ice.