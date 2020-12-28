INNISFIL, ONT. -- Expect more action on snowmobiling trails in Simcoe County this winter. Kevin Hagen with the Mid-Ontario Snowmobile Trails says permit sales are up more than ten percent.

"I'm getting a lot of phone calls from people that are new to the sport, and they're trying to figure out where to go and what to do, and that's really good for us."

Right now, only about 25 kilometres of sledding trails are open in Wasaga Beach, and another 25 or so in Kawartha Lakes. Much colder nights and more snow are needed to open more trails.

Brett Parent of Victoria Harbour can't wait to head out sledding around Georgian Bay.

"The kids are excited. If we can get going out as a family, that would be great," Parent says.

Interests from rookie sledders are diving up sales of snow machines.

St. Onge in Barrie is sold out of sleds. The store says there are many reasons for the spike, but they are also seeing a lot of new people.

If you plan on hitting the trails this year, keep in mind you have to stick close to home to sled.

"People from Toronto can't actually come here to snowmobile because they would be leaving their health unit, and there will be restrictions," Hagen says.

He adds that trails into neighbouring health units will be closed.