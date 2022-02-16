Snowmobiler seriously injured in collision in Tiny Township

Police are investigating a collision involving a car and snowmobile in Tiny Township, Ont. on Wed., Feb. 16, 2022 (OPP_CR) Police are investigating a collision involving a car and snowmobile in Tiny Township, Ont. on Wed., Feb. 16, 2022 (OPP_CR)

Barrie Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver