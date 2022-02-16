Snowmobiler seriously injured in collision in Tiny Township

A snowmobiler suffered serious injuries after a crash involving a car in Tiny Township Wednesday morning.

Provincial police say the collision happened near the intersection of Concession Road 13 East at Baywood Gate.

Simcoe County paramedics triaged the 56-year-old woman who police say was the lone rider on the snowmobile.

Police say the sledder was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they have not laid any charges at this point.

They noted that there is a snowmobile trail crossing in the area but are investigating whether the sledder was on it at the time of the collision.