Snowmobiler injured in collision with tree in Clearview Township

A snowmobiler suffered serious injuries when his sled crashed into a tree on Friday in Clearview Township.

The collision happened about 200 yards off the road on an Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs (OFSC) trail in the area of 15/16 Sideroad and Concession 10 south around 2 p.m.

Emergency crews tended to the patient who suffered injuries to his lower body and removed him from the trail.

Simcoe County paramedics rushed him to a Collingwood hospital for treatment.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.