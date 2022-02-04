Snowmobiler injured in collision with tree in Clearview Township
Emergency crews attend the scene of a snowmobile collision on an OFSC trail in Clearview Township, Ont., on Fri., Feb. 4, 2022 (CLEARVIEW FIRE CHIEF ROREE PAYMENT/TWITTER)
A snowmobiler suffered serious injuries when his sled crashed into a tree on Friday in Clearview Township.
The collision happened about 200 yards off the road on an Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs (OFSC) trail in the area of 15/16 Sideroad and Concession 10 south around 2 p.m.
Emergency crews tended to the patient who suffered injuries to his lower body and removed him from the trail.
Simcoe County paramedics rushed him to a Collingwood hospital for treatment.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.