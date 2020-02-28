Snowmobiler ejected from seat, sustains serious injuries
Published Friday, February 28, 2020 6:40PM EST
BARRIE -- A snowmobiler sustained serious injuries after he was ejected from his seat while driving on a trail by Graves Road in Bracebridge.
Police say the incident happened just after 9:40 a.m. Friday.
Bracebridge OPP, along with Muskoka EMS and Bracebridge fire, arrived on the scene to find a 26-year-old male ejected from his snow machine.
The male sustained serious injuries and was transported to a Toronto area hospital.