BARRIE -- A snowmobiler sustained serious injuries after he was ejected from his seat while driving on a trail by Graves Road in Bracebridge.

Police say the incident happened just after 9:40 a.m. Friday.

Bracebridge OPP, along with Muskoka EMS and Bracebridge fire, arrived on the scene to find a 26-year-old male ejected from his snow machine.

The male sustained serious injuries and was transported to a Toronto area hospital.