Snowmobiler airlifted to hospital after crash in Tiny Township

A snowmobiler is in hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Tiny Township late Friday night.

OPP and emergency services responded to the crash at 11 p.m. in the Lafontaine area on a trail near Chemin Du Loup Road.

Police found the 24-year-old snowmobiler injured at a nearby home. He was taken to a local hospital and airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre due to the severity of his injuries.

Police say they are still investigating the crash.

No charges have been laid.