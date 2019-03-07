

CTV Barrie





A snowmobiler was airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital on Thursday after the sled collided with a vehicle in Minden Hills.

Police say the collision happened shortly before 2 p.m.

The snowmobile was travelling on a trail on Gelert Road near Lochlin Road when it crashed into a vehicle that was entering a private drive.

Officials said late this afternoon that the sledder's injuries are non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Haliburton Highlands OPP.