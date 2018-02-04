

Roger Klein, CTV Barrie





A fresh blanket of snow across the region has been a welcome sight to snowmobilers on Sunday.

Trails in the Collingwood area are open for the first time since the thaw began in early January.

“The railway bed is in great shape, the groomer did a good job, so for what we’ve had so far, this was a great ride,” says Al McFarlane with the Ontario Snow Cruises.

Small pockets of trails around Midland and Parry Sound also opened this morning, while other snowmobile clubs in the area worked to get their trails groomed, and ready to open as well.

“With the snow falling five centimetres between yesterday and today, the snow squalls have really helped us out,” says Alessandro Lupo of Blue Mountain Snow Drifters.

Some of the key trails through Wasaga Beach opened at mid-day, and it didn’t take long before sleds started showing up at local restaurants, which depend on their business.

“We need snow, and that’s our extra business for the winter. It helps a lot of businesses here carry the season,” says Chris Channing, manager at Boston Pizza.

Clubs are hoping that even more trails will open soon, if the weather holds out.

Sledders are advised to check the OFSC trail maps for regular updates on trail conditions.