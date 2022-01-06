Snowmobile driver charged with impaired driving in Parry Sound: OPP

A Parry Sound man has been charged with impaired driving for operating a snowmobile while under the influence of alcohol.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers from the West Parry Sound detachment said they noticed the 35-year-old man, who appeared to be intoxicated, driving his snowmobile within town limits at about 11 p.m. Thursday.

The man was arrested and taken into custody for further testing. He is charged with operation while impaired and operation while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration of 80-plus.

His car was impounded for seven days and his driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days.

The accused is set to appear in Ontario court on Feb. 17.