BARRIE -- Provincial police from Peterborough County are looking for information after a snowmobile crash on Sunday sent two people to hospital.

Police say flames erupted when the two snowmobiles collided on Rice Lake, south of the First Nation Territory of Hiawatha, on Sunday just before 11 pm.

They say about 15 people were travelling together on snowmobiles when the crash happened.

One man was seriously injured and airlifted to a Toronto hospital. A female was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

Police say two men that were travelling separately saw the fire and approached the group and were assaulted.

Serious snowmobile collision on Rice Lake. Investigators are looking to speak to persons who may have been indirectly involved to piece together specific details of the crash. Please contact #PtboOPP at 705-742-0401 or @CSOntario with informaton. ^jf pic.twitter.com/IvPkS1aamH — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) February 17, 2020

Police are trying to piece together what happened and are looking for any witnesses or anyone who has information about the incident.

They ask that you call Peterborough OPP at 705-742-0401 or Crime Stoppers to leave a tip anonymously.