'Snowmanathon' comes to Ramara Township
Residents in Ramara Township, Ont., build a snowman for the 'Snowmanathon' contest on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News)
Residents in Ramara Township are encouraged to get outside and enjoy the snow this winter.
The Township has brought back its annual 'Snowmanathon,' for the 12th year in a row, which encourages residents to build a snow creation.
From a snowman to a snowdog, all are welcome.
Residents are encouraged to snap a photo of their creation and email it into the Township's recreation department at recreation@ramara.ca before March 1.
The winners will be announced on the Township's social media pages.