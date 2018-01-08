

CTV Barrie





Environment Canada has ended a snowfall warning and a special weather statement.

The weather office had issued the snowfall warning for Parry Sound, Rosseau, Killbear Park, and Dunchurch, but has since cancelled it. The weather office said up to 20 centimetres of snow could fall in these areas by Monday afternoon.

A special weather statement has also said snowfall totals for the rest of central Ontario would likely reach 10 centimetres.

Officials also warn that untreated roads and sidewalks could be slippery.