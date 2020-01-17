BARRIE -- A snowfall warning has been issued by Environment Canada.

Another 15 to 20 centimetres of snow could blanket the region as a low-pressure system from the U.S. Midwest moves this way.

"We don't wait for the storm to hit us," says Dave Friary, the director of operations for the City of Barrie.

The City of Barrie uses advanced technology known as Road Weather Information Systems or RWIS to monitor, prepare and react to the constantly changing conditions that Mother Nature provides.

Friary says, "Staff are in place all weekend, 24/7, monitoring all of the road conditions around the city. We use the technology to pre-emptively fight the storm."

Advanced weather monitoring cameras can detect how much moisture is on the road, allowing city staff to know when more salt or brine needs to be applied and also minimize waste.

The storm will bring strong winds topping out at 60 kilometres an hour. This is expected to whip up blowing snow and make driving hazardous, especially in rural areas.

There is also a chance for some rain late Saturday that will turn to flurries by Sunday.

Environment Canada predicts that areas along Lake Huron and Georgian Bay will see higher snowfall totals as squalls follow behind the storm.

