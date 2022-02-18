Snowfall and slick roads cause school bus cancellations across Simcoe County

It will be an extra-long weekend for students in Simcoe County.

On Friday, all school buses and vans were cancelled in Simcoe County due to poor road conditions and visibility concerns.

Schools will remain open for student learning.

In Muskoka, all buses have been cancelled for Trillium Lakelands District School Board.

All school buses are also cancelled in Dufferin County. All school buses are cancelled to Bluewater District School Board in Dundalk, Flesherton, Markdale, Maxwell, Meaford, Thornbury.

Yesterday, school buses were cancelled for the North Zone in Simcoe County as weather warnings predicted heavy snowfall and poor road conditions.