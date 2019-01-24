

Canada’s top aerobatic team will soar over Barrie during the Canada Day long weekend this summer.

Today, the Snowbirds touched down at the Lake Simcoe Regional Airport to announce their return.

“We are very, very excited to be able to bring the team back to the Barrie area this summer for what should be an awesome show,” says Captain Robbie Hindle.

The first Barrie Air Show was held in 2017, and more than 40-thousand people flocked to the downtown to take it all in.

City council gave the initial approval for the return of the high-flying performance on Monday.

The overall cost is pegged at $125,000, with the city paying $65,000 through their tourism reserve fund. It’s hoped a BIA sponsorship campaign will make up the difference.

At this point, there are no plans for an annual or even bi-annual event.

The Snowbirds will fly over Barrie’s Kempenfelt Bay with two shows on June 28 and 29.