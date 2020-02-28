BARRIE -- The worst of it isn't over yet.

Snow squalls continue to hammer much of the region north of Highway 89, north of Toronto.

Significant blowing snow, white-outs and treacherous conditions are shutting down parts Simcoe County.

Snow squall warnings remain in effect.

Environment Canada says some areas can expect as much as 50 centimetres of snow by this evening.

But that's not it. More squalls are expected to continue into the evening.

Numerous drivers were stranded overnight in a rural area north of Barrie in Minesing. They spent the night at a gas station parking lot at George Johnston Road and Highway 26.

Police across our area are pleading with drivers to stay home and avoid all non-essential travel.

School buses across Simcoe County, York Region, and Grey-Bruce were cancelled. Even the schools in Dufferin County were closed completely.

Grey-Bruce is also dealing with blizzard warnings where Environment Canada is predicting more than 50 centimetres in a short time period.