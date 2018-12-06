Featured
Snow squalls expected to reduce visibility on roads
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, December 6, 2018 4:29PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, December 6, 2018 7:14PM EST
Environment Canada has issued a snow squall warning for parts of the region Thursday evening and persist into Friday.
The weather agency says visibility will be an issue in some areas with blowing and heavy snow.
Some places will see 15cm of snow accumulation by Friday morning.
The snow squall warning is in effect for the following areas:
- Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale
- Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake
- Orillia - Lagoon City – Washago
- Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus
- Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County
- Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County
- Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County
- Dundalk – Southern Grey County
- Owen Sound – Blue Mountains – Northern Grey County
- Bracebridge - Gravenhurst
- Port Carling - Port Severn