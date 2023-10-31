BARRIE
    • Snow squalls expected in several central Ontario regions

    A winter weather travel advisory is in effect across parts of central Ontario.

    Environment Canada says hazards include lake-effect snow, expected to be heavy at times.

    Local snowfall amounts of five to 10 centimetres are forecast, as is reduced visibility in heavy snow.

    The snow will arrive late this morning and continue into the night.

    The national weather agency said this will be the first accumulating lake-effect snow event of the season for many areas.

    The stretch of Highway 400 between Britt Station and Port Severn will be affected, as will areas near Georgian Bay.

    Affected areas include:

    • Parry Sound and Muskoka
    • Huntsville and Baysville
    • Bracebridge and Gravenhurst
    • Port Carling and Port Severn
    • Rosseau and Killbear Park

    Webcam: Severn Lodge

    https://severnlodge.com/about-us/webcam/

    Environment Canada cautions motorists to be wary of snow squalls and loss of visibility in the northern regions.

