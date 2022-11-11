Snow squalls expected in parts of central Ontario

Environment Canada is warning residents in Ontario's central region of potential snow squalls this weekend.

Snow squalls are expected to develop off Lake Huron and Georgian Bay on Sunday, impacting the regions southeast of the two bodies of water, according to Environment Canada.

Environment Canada estimates up to 15 centimetres of snow to fall over some areas of the region.

However, confidence is low for specific snow squall locations.

The snow squalls are expected to weaken by Monday morning.

Environment Canada reminds drivers of rapidly accumulating snow and reduced visibility, making travel difficult.