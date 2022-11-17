Snow squalls could see some areas getting up to two-feet of snow

Two feet of snow could fall in our region during the next few days.

Environment Canada issued a snow squall warning that will stretch across Barrie, Collingwood, Hillsdale, Midland, Coldwater and Orr Lake regions.

Those areas can expect accumulations between 15-to-20 cm by this afternoon with additional snow arriving on Friday.

Additionally, Environment Canada has put out a squall alert - with up to 30 to 60 cm expected by Sunday - for the following regions:

Bracebridge, Gravenhurst, Huntsville, Baysville, Port Carling, Port Severn, Parry Sound, Rosseau, Killbear Park, Owen Sound, Blue Mountains and Northern Grey County.

Snow squall warnings are issued when bands of snow form that produce intense accumulating snow or near zero visibilities.

Environment Canada says snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

The national weather organization states visibility may be suddenly reduced to near zero.

For the Barrie area, lake effect snow squalls off Georgian Bay will continue into Thursday afternoon. As northwesterly winds become westerly Thursday afternoon, there may be a lull in the intensity of lake-effect snow.

Snow squalls are expected to re-intensify Thursday evening and may persist into Friday and the weekend.

For Parry Sound and the Muskoka region, squalls and snow accumulation are expected to continue through to Sunday.