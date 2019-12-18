BARRIE -- It's another day of snow squalls, hazardous commuting, bus cancellations, and digging out.

This latest band of squalls is anticipated to bring as much as 35 centimetres to some localized areas by tomorrow morning.

As of 9:00 a.m., snow squall warnings have now been issued throughout the GTA. The City of Toronto had the warning lifted around 10:00 a.m.

Snow squall warnings remain in place from Grey County through Dufferin, along the shores of Southern Georgian Bay and stop short of Parry-Sound Muskoka.

By Thursday morning Environment Canada predicts the following amounts by region:

Barrie-Orillia-Midland – 20-35 cm

Innisfil-New Tecumseth-Angus – 15 cm

Owen Sound-Blue Mountains – 20-35 km

Newmarket-Georgina – 15 cm

All of the buses running in Simcoe County and Grey County also saw school bus cancellations.

All events and appointments at Lakehead University Orillia have been cancelled. The campus will remain open.

In Tiny Township, the municipal office has closed for the day. A spokesperson for the township says they received one-foot of snow in a short period.

South Simcoe Police Chief Andrew Fletcher tweeted out this morning, ‘avoid unnecessary travel.’

