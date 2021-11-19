Snow squalls and winter travel advisories blanket much of Central Ontario

BARRIE, ONT. -

Snow squalls and winter weather travel advisories are in effect for much of Central Ontario.

Grey Bruce is under a snow squall watch for Friday morning, according to Environment Canada. Heavy snow combined with blowing snow could impact visibility during the drive.

Squalls are expected to move through South Bruce County by mid-morning. Five to ten centimetres of snow are expected as we start the weekend.

Simcoe County and Dufferin Innisfil are under a winter weather travel advisory.

Environment Canada says that blowing snow could impact visibility in those areas during the drive to work on Friday morning.

The weather agency says Barrie and surrounding areas could see five centimetres worth of snow in the morning before the system moves out by the afternoon.

Areas south of Barrie, like Innisfil, New Tecumseth and out west to Orangeville, could see five to ten centimetres of snow touch down by the afternoon.