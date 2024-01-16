BARRIE
Barrie

    • Snow squalls ahead for both Parry and Owen sound regions

    Drivers deal with messy weather conditions on the roads. FILE IMAGE (CTV Barrie) Drivers deal with messy weather conditions on the roads. FILE IMAGE (CTV Barrie)
    Share

    Don't put the shovels away Owen and Parry sounds, it looks like winter isn't finished with you yet.

    Environment Canada has issued weather warnings and watches for what could be another foot of snow and reduced visibility in those regions.

    In Grey and Bruce counties, the Bruce Peninsula, Sauble Beach, Tobermory, Owen Sound, the Blue Mountains and Northern Grey County all fall under the warning.

    This region can expect heavier and blowing snow up to 30 centimetres by Wednesday morning.

    The national weather agency says the highest snowfall amounts are expected to be north of Owen Sound and south of Lion's Head however, the lake effect snow squalls could persist through to Wednesday.

    To the north, Parry Sound, Rosseau and Killbear Park are under a similar Environment Canada warning of 15 to 25 cm today and another 20 cm to 40 cm tonight.

    Port Carling, Port Severn, Huntsville and Baysville are under a snow sqall watch and are expected to see about 30 cm to 40 cm through to Wednesday.

    Non-essential travel is not advised.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    What experts think of Loblaw ending its 50 per cent discounts on last-day sale items

    As consumers struggle with inflation and rising food prices, Canada’s largest supermarket chain is facing criticism for cutting discounts on its most affordable items. Loblaw Companies Ltd. and their stores across Canada are adjusting their 50 per cent discount for last-day sale items — products that will expire the following day or soon after — to 30 per cent.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News