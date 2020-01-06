BARRIE -- After 24-hours of reprieve, they’re back. Snow squall watches are in place throughout much of southern Ontario on Tuesday.

Environment Canada is calling it a ‘frontal snow squall’ that will cross into the region, bringing some areas more than 15-centimetres by Wednesday morning.

CTV weather specialist KC Colby says, "We are expecting these watches to become weather warnings. These are some of the coldest daytime temperatures we have experienced this season. It will be dropping down to the negative 20s by tomorrow afternoon, and with it … snow’

Environment Canada says the squalls will bring intense high winds, blinding white-outs and dangerous road conditions through tonight into Wednesday.

