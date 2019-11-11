A blast of wintry weather has forced a snow squall watch to be upgraded to a warning by Environment Canada on Tuesday.

The weather agency says to expect anywhere from 15 to 25 centimetres of snow to fall over the next 24 hours throughout the region.

Areas under the snow squall warning include:

Barrie;

Collingwood;

Hillsdale;

Midland;

Coldwater;

Orr Lake;

Innisfil;

New Tecumseth;

Angus;

Owen Sound and

Blue Mountains

"Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions," warns the weather agency's website. "Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow."

Temperatures are forecasted to plummet to minus 18 with the wind chill overnight on Wednesday with a high of minus four during the day.

The snow squalls will taper off by Wednesday afternoon as the winds shift to the southwest, states Environment Canada.