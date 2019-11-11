A snow squall watch is in effect for parts of southern Ontario on Monday and into Tuesday.

Environment Canada's website states, "In the wake of a cold front, a blast of cold arctic air is expected to flow over the relatively warm waters of Georgian Bay on Tuesday."

The weather agency is predicting anywhere from five to 10 centimetres more snow possible on Tuesday night, tapering off on Wednesday when winds will shift to the southwest.

Environment Canada says to expect the snow to make travel difficult, with quickly changing and deteriorating conditions, primarily through the Hamilton and Niagara regions, which will be the hardest hit.

Snowfall is expected to be a little lighter farther east, with the agency predicting between 10 and 15 centimetres of accumulation in Toronto proper.

The forecaster warns that the afternoon commute could be particularly tricky, and air travellers are being advised to check on the status of their flights before heading out to the region's airports.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 11, 2019 with files from CTVBarrie.ca Staff.