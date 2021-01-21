BARRIE -- Environment Canada has issued a snow squall watch for parts of Simcoe County, Parry Sound, Grey Bruce, and Muskoka.

Lake effect snow squalls are expected to develop late Thursday afternoon, with up to 15 cm of new snowfall possible.

The snowsquall watch has been issued for:

Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale

Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake

Orillia - Lagoon City – Washago

Hanover - Dundalk - Southern Grey County

Saugeen Shores - Kincardine - Southern Bruce County

Bracebridge - Gravenhurst

Port Carling - Port Severn

Environment Canada warns that under the snow squalls, visibility may be significantly reduced or suddenly reduced to near zero. Highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots may become difficult to navigate because of the accumulating snow. Environment Canada recommends drivers consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.