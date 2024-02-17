Snow squall warnings reinstated throughout region

Snow squall warnings have been reinstated throughout the Simcoe Muskoka.

As of early Sunday morning, the following areas are under a snow squall warning, according to Environment Canada.

Barrie

Blue Mountain

Bracebridge/Gravenhurst

Coldwater

Collingwood

Dufferin

Hillsdale

Huntsville

Innisfil

Lagoon City

Midland

Muskoka

Orangeville

Orillia

Orr Lake

Owen Sound

Parry Sound

Port Severn

Shelburne

Washago

The National Weather Agency says visibility is expected to be poor due to gusting winds and heavy or local blowing snow. Drivers are advised to adjust to changing road conditions.

Additional local snowfall accumulations are also expected into Sunday evening before easing and shifting north of the area on Monday.