BARRIE
Barrie

    • Snow squall warnings reinstated throughout region

    CTV Barrie: Snow squalls return
    Share

    Snow squall warnings have been reinstated throughout the Simcoe Muskoka.

    As of early Sunday morning, the following areas are under a snow squall warning, according to Environment Canada.

    • Barrie
    • Blue Mountain
    • Bracebridge/Gravenhurst
    • Coldwater
    • Collingwood
    • Dufferin
    • Hillsdale
    • Huntsville
    • Innisfil
    • Lagoon City
    • Midland
    • Muskoka
    • Orangeville
    • Orillia
    • Orr Lake
    • Owen Sound
    • Parry Sound
    • Port Severn
    • Shelburne
    • Washago

    The National Weather Agency says visibility is expected to be poor due to gusting winds and heavy or local blowing snow. Drivers are advised to adjust to changing road conditions.

    Additional local snowfall accumulations are also expected into Sunday evening before easing and shifting north of the area on Monday. 

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Feds rule out carbon price pause despite inflation

    The federal government is ruling out any future pauses or exemptions to the carbon price, despite still-high inflation numbers contributing to the cost of living, according to Government House Leader Steven MacKinnon.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News