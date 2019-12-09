BARRIE -- Snow squall warnings remain place for the districts of Parry Sound and Muskoka.

Buses were cancelled throughout Parry Sound and Muskoka as severe white-outs and treacherous driving conditions are possible.

Environment Canada says, 'Persons in or near this area should be on the lookout for adverse weather conditions and take necessary safety precautions. Watch for updated statements."

They say as much as 20 cm could fall throughout the day before tapering off this evening.

OPP Sgt. Jason Folz says with the squalls, 'there will be reduced visibility and reports of black ice on our roadways. Give yourself extra time this morning, reduce your speed and increase your following distance. Take your time and arrive safely."

Warnings are also in place for Bruce and Grey counties, while Barrie and Simcoe County remain under a snow squall watch.

