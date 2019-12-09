BARRIE -- Pack your patience for the afternoon commute and grab your shovel as Environment Canada has issued a snow squall warning for much of the region.

An intense band of snow squalls is set to blanket the region beginning Tuesday morning through Wednesday.

Environment Canada says, 'local snowfall accumulations of 15 to 20 cm will be possible under the most intense snow squalls by Wednesday morning. Gusty winds will accompany these snow squalls at times resulting in periods of blowing snow.'

At times, the winds will gust beyond 40-kilometres an hour.

CTV News Weather Specialist KC Colby says, 'The temperatures will stay below the freezing mark for the next few days until the weekend when we get some reprieve.'

If there is severe weather where you are, and you can safely snap a photo, email it to us at barrienews@ctv.ca.

For information on bus cancellations you can click here: