Snow squall warnings could make for messy commute
Published Wednesday, February 19, 2020 9:59AM EST
Snow Squall warnings February 19th, 2020
BARRIE --
The weather-blender has been re-charged and returns to the region.
A series of snow squalls are setting up to blanket the region today into Thursday.
Environment Canada has issued snow squall warnings for part of Grey-Bruce-Owen Sound and watches for much of Simcoe County.
The weather service says we can expect the winds to shift this afternoon across Lake Huron and Georgian Bay, bringing white-out conditions.
This latest blast of winter could bring 10-15 centimetres by Thursday morning. As the squalls taper off tomorrow afternoon, they may leave another 2-4 centimetres behind throughout the day Thursday.