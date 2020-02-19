BARRIE -- The weather-blender has been re-charged and returns to the region.

A series of snow squalls are setting up to blanket the region today into Thursday.

 Environment Canada has issued snow squall warnings for part of Grey-Bruce-Owen Sound and watches for much of Simcoe County.

The weather service says we can expect the winds to shift this afternoon across Lake Huron and Georgian Bay, bringing white-out conditions.

This latest blast of winter could bring 10-15 centimetres by Thursday morning. As the squalls taper off tomorrow afternoon, they may leave another 2-4 centimetres behind throughout the day Thursday.