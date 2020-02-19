BARRIE -- The weather-blender has been re-charged and returns to the region.



A series of snow squalls are setting up to blanket the region today into Thursday.



Environment Canada has issued snow squall warnings for part of Grey-Bruce-Owen Sound and watches for much of Simcoe County.



The weather service says we can expect the winds to shift this afternoon across Lake Huron and Georgian Bay, bringing white-out conditions.



This latest blast of winter could bring 10-15 centimetres by Thursday morning. As the squalls taper off tomorrow afternoon, they may leave another 2-4 centimetres behind throughout the day Thursday.

Amazing trees hang onto leaves all winter long. Some young trees do not develop Abscission (chemical ability to shed leaves) Snow & -16 windchill means don’t “shed” anything today or tonight when another 5-10cm & -19 windchill arrives. Much the same tomorrow #ctv #weather #barrie pic.twitter.com/yCI1qyzGav — K.C. Colby (@KCColbyCTV) February 19, 2020