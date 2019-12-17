BARRIE -- Environment Canada has issued snow squall warnings for the region.

Treacherous conditions are expected as Simcoe County prepares for 15-25 centimetres through Wednesday with some localized amounts topping 40 centimetres.

According to Environment Canada, the squalls are predicted to begin Tuesday night, with the bulk of the snow falling throughout the day on Wednesday.

The weather agency says that with the snow comes expected wind gusts of 50-kilometres an hour.

This latest blast of winter comes after Simcoe County received upwards of 15 centimetres Saturday, and last week MacTier saw 75 centimetres according to local reports.

