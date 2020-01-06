BARRIE -- We are welcoming the return to school with the return of snow squall warnings throughout much of the region.

Environment Canada has put travel advisories in place for nearly all of Simcoe County. Squalls will blanket the area for a short time, but they will be intense bringing high winds, blinding white-outs and dangerous road conditions.

Regions north of Barrie remain under a snow squall warning.

Environment Canada says snowfall accumulations north of Barrie could reach 20 centimetres, and strong winds gusting to 60 kilometres per hour could make travelling treacherous.

All school buses are running in the region, but there could be some delays depending on how the squalls set up over southern Georgian Bay.

The snow is expected to taper off tonight, but leave another 5 centimetres for you to shovel when you wake up Tuesday morning.

If there is severe weather where you live, and you can safely capture it, email it to us.

For the latest school bus cancellations tomorrow, follow this link.