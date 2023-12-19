Snow squall warning remains in effect for most of central Ontario

Snow squalls overnight led to treacherous driving Tuesday morning.

Environment Canada hasn't cancelled the snow squall warning it released Monday afternoon.

Areas still under the weather warning include Barrie, Orillia, Midland, Shelburne, Mansfield, Northern Dufferin Countyand Grey and Bruce counties.

Innisfil, New Tecumseth and Angus have been downgraded to a weather advisory.

Simcoe County Student Transporation Consortium and the Trillium Lakelands District School Board have cancelled some school buses. See full cancellations here.

After a rainy Monday, precipitation eventually turned to snow, but not before bringing freezing rain to add to the roads' dangerous surfaces.

North winds are gusting up to 70 km/h in some areas and blowing snow can reduce visibility.

The national weather agency encourages drivers to prepare for changing and deteriorating conditions.

The squall warning is expected to end early Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story. Look for weather updates as they become available.