Snow squall warning issued for parts of Central Ontario

Snow Squall warning

Two aircraft collide, crash during Dallas air show

Two historic military planes collided and crashed to the ground Saturday during an air show in Dallas, exploding into a ball of flames and sending plumes of black smoke billowing into the sky. It was not clear how many people were on board the planes.

