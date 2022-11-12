Snow squall warning issued for parts of Central Ontario

Environment Canada has issued a snow squall warning for parts of Central Ontario.

According to the national weather agency, Barrie, Collingwood and Hillsdale will see its first heavy snowfall beginning Saturday night.

Locally all affected areas will see heavy snowfall of 15 to 25 cm, with snowfall rates of 2 to 4 cm per hour resulting in reduced visibility and snow squalls.

Flurries and snow squalls will last through Sunday night before weakening throughout the day on Monday.

Motorists are always advised to drive with caution as roads can become slippery and covered with snow.

Surrounding areas of Midland, Coldwater, Orr Lake, Orillia, Lagoon City and Washago remain under a snow squall watch as of Saturday evening.

Environment Canada advises that the first heavy flurries and snow squalls of the season in that area with begin early Sunday morning, and will weaken by Monday.