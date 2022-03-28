Snow squall warning issued for parts of central Ontario

On Monday, communities across Simcoe County and Grey-Bruce are expected to be hit with heavy snowfall and snow squalls.

According to Environment Canada, the storm will rip through the regions in the afternoon with snow accumulations of five to ten centimetres by the evening.

Winds in the regions could top 60 km/h, which the weather agency says may contribute to poor visibility.

Environment Canada says the weather patterns can change rapidly from clear skies to heavy snow. They are warning drivers that road conditions could be hazardous. The weather agency asks that drivers turn their lights on and maintain a safe following distance.

The snow squalls are expected to weaken throughout the day.