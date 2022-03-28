Snow squall warning issued for parts of central Ontario

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WIll Smith smacks Chris Rock on stage, then wins best actor Oscar

Will Smith — moments before winning best actor honours for his portrayal of tennis dad Richard Williams in 'King Richard' — marched on stage and smacked Chris Rock during Sunday night's Academy Awards after the comic made a joke about the appearance of Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Canada men put on a show as they qualify for the World Cup

Cyle Larin, Tajon Buchanan and Junior Hoilett scored as the Canadians had their way with an outmatched Jamaica side in a 4-0 win before a loud and proud sellout crowd of 29,122 on a chilly day at BMO Field. A Jamaican own goal in the 89th minute padded the score.

Ukraine seeking peace 'without delay' in talks, Zelensky says

Ukraine could declare neutrality and offer security guarantees to Russia to secure peace 'without delay,' President Volodymyr Zelensky said ahead of another expected round of talks between the two sides — though he said only a face-to-face meeting with Russia's leader could end the war.

